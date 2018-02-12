 
PSL News 12.2.2018

Unhappy Wits striker gets European offer

Phakaaathi Reporter
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 27: Ahmed Gamal Amr of Bidvest Wits during the MTN 8 Semi Final - 1st Leg match between Cape Town City FC and Bidvest Wits at Cape Town Stadium on August 27, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Luke Walker/Gallo Images)

Egyptian striker Amr Gamal is set to leave Bidvest Wits to join Finnish outfit HJK Helsinki.

Gamal, who is on loan at Wits, is expected to join HJK Helsinki at the end of the season.

Wits coach Gavin Hunt insists there is place for Gamal in his squad, however, the striker’s agent Mohamed Habashi says the player will not stay at the Clever Boys beyond this season.

“A formal offer will arrive from the Finnish club [HJK Helsinki] to Al Ahly in the next 24 hours,” Habashi told KingFut.

“Helsinki will ask to sign Amr Gamal on loan with an option to buy him permanently. Bidvest have no problem with letting Gamal leave.”

