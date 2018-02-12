Unhappy Wits striker gets European offer

Gamal, who is on loan at Wits, is expected to join HJK Helsinki at the end of the season.

Wits coach Gavin Hunt insists there is place for Gamal in his squad, however, the striker’s agent Mohamed Habashi says the player will not stay at the Clever Boys beyond this season.

“A formal offer will arrive from the Finnish club [HJK Helsinki] to Al Ahly in the next 24 hours,” Habashi told KingFut.

“Helsinki will ask to sign Amr Gamal on loan with an option to buy him permanently. Bidvest have no problem with letting Gamal leave.”

