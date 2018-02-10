 
Nedbank Cup News 10.2.2018 10:30 pm

Morrison brace sinks Ajax

ANA
Bernard Morrison of Orlando Pirates celebrates goal with teammates during the Nedbank Cup Last 32 match between Orlando Pirates and Ajax Cape Town on 10 February 2018 at Orlando Stadium Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Bernard Morrison reminded Orlando Pirates fans what his game is all about when he scored a brace in a 2-0 Nedbank Cup last 32 win over Ajax Cape Town at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday night.

The Ghanaian has been a peripheral figure since signing from DRC team AS Vita, but he repaid Bucs coach Milutin Sredojevic’s faith in him with a Man of the Match performance on a rainy evening in Soweto.

Pirates were in command for much of the first half, although they battled a bit to open up the Ajax defence, with clear chances on goal in short supply.

Ajax did have a couple of early half chances, but Tendai Ndoro was off target with two efforts.

Morrison was, meanwhile, denied by visiting keeper Jody February on 11 minutes before going close with an attempted chip from all of 45-yards out midway through the opening half.

Happy Jele then flashed a header wide from a corner kick before Morrison, relishing a rare chance to lead the line, opened the scoring three minutes before half time when he coolly converted Justin Shonga’s cross from the left.

Morrison’s dream evening continued as he grabbed Bucs’ second goal just a couple of minutes after the break when he surged powerfully past several defenders before slotting a low shot confidently past February.

There was little resistance from the Urban Warriors as the Soweto team remained on top, and half chances followed for Morrison to grab his hat-trick before Thembinkosi Lorch shot wide and substitute Lyle Foster came close to adding a third goal six minutes from time.

There were a couple of openings on goal at both ends of the field in the dying minutes, but the outcome of the match was never in doubt as Pirates marched into the last 16 while also getting some revenge for their league defeat to the Cape team a couple of weeks back.

poll

