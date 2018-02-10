Steenberg wallop Orbit College in Nedbank Cup

Steenburg were 2-0 up at half-time courtesy of goals from Mika-iel Hendricks and Waseem George.

Hendricks completed his brace to make it 3-0 in the 76th minute and effectively seal the match as a contest.

Orbit, however, managed a consolation goal a minute later when Katleho Motsoikha was on target.

There would be no further change in score, as Steenberg eased to a comfortable win to book their spot in the next round of the cup competition.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.