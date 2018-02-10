 
menu
Nedbank Cup News 10.2.2018 09:33 pm

Steenberg wallop Orbit College in Nedbank Cup

ANA
Waseem George of Steenberg United (r) celebrates goal with teammate Mika-iel Hendricks of Steenberg United (l) during the 2018 Nedbank Cup Last 32 football match between Steenberg United and Orbit College at Parow Park, Cape Town on 10 February 2018 ©Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

Waseem George of Steenberg United (r) celebrates goal with teammate Mika-iel Hendricks of Steenberg United (l) during the 2018 Nedbank Cup Last 32 football match between Steenberg United and Orbit College at Parow Park, Cape Town on 10 February 2018 ©Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

Steenberg United beat Orbit College 3-1 in their Nedbank Cup match at Parow Park, in Cape Town, on Saturday.

Steenburg were 2-0 up at half-time courtesy of goals from Mika-iel Hendricks and Waseem George.

Hendricks completed his brace to make it 3-0 in the 76th minute and effectively seal the match as a contest.

Orbit, however, managed a consolation goal a minute later when Katleho Motsoikha was on target.

There would be no further change in score, as Steenberg eased to a comfortable win to book their spot in the next round of the cup competition.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


readers' choice

It wasn’t my gun that was used to kill Senzo Meyiwa – Chicco Twala
Phakaaathi

It wasn’t my gun that was used to kill Senzo Meyiwa – Chicco Twala

Former Chiefs strikers training with Black Leopards
Phakaaathi

Former Chiefs strikers training with Black Leopards

Orlando Pirates vs Ajax Cape Town – our predictions
Phakaaathi

Orlando Pirates vs Ajax Cape Town – our predictions

Baroka CEO confirms Thobejane’s suspension
Phakaaathi

Baroka CEO confirms Thobejane’s suspension

Sundowns edge Stars in Nedbank Cup
Phakaaathi

Sundowns edge Stars in Nedbank Cup

fixtures

Maritzburg Utd vs AmaZulu
Baroka FC vs Chippa Utd
Arrows vs Wits
Chiefs vs CT City
Click to see full fixtures

results

Chippa 3-3 Plat Stars
Polokwane 1-0 Ajax
Pirates 2-1 Maritzburg
AmaZulu 2-1 Arrows
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 20 38
2 Orlando Pirates 21 33
3 Free State Stars 20 32
4 Kaizer Chiefs 20 31
5 Cape Town City 20 31
6 Maritzburg United 20 28
7 Chippa United 20 26
8 AmaZulu 20 26
9 Baroka FC 20 26
10 Bloem Celtic 20 25
11 SuperSport United 20 24
12 Golden Arrows 20 23
13 Polokwane City 20 22
14 Bidvest Wits 20 22
15 Ajax Cape Town 21 21
16 Platinum Stars 20 16
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.