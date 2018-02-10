Joy for City in Swaziland

City coach Benni McCarthy made a host of changes to his usual starting XI, and also handed a debut to young midfielder Shane Roberts.

The first half proved a tightly contested affair and although the Cape team enjoyed good passages of play, it was the hosts who came closest to scoring when they struck the woodwork.

The second half again saw the two sides battling it out without much in the way of chances, the game seemingly headed for a stalemate.

But Nana Akosah-Bempah had other ideas as he pounced on a mistake from the Buffaloes defence five minutes before full-time to give the Citizens a crucial victory and an away goal in the two-legged tie.

The return game will take place on Tuesday February 20 in Cape Town.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.