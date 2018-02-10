 
African Soccer 10.2.2018 09:43 pm

Joy for City in Swaziland

ANA
Matthew Rusike of Cape Town City celebrates goal with Benni McCarthy, coach of Cape Town City during the 2018 Nedbank Cup match between Bidvest Wits and Cape Town City at Bidvest Stadium. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Cape Town City’s maiden voyage into Africa ended with a 1-0 victory against Swaziland side Young Buffaloes in a Caf Confederation Cup preliminary round match at the Somhlolo National Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

City coach Benni McCarthy made a host of changes to his usual starting XI, and also handed a debut to young midfielder Shane Roberts.

The first half proved a tightly contested affair and although the Cape team enjoyed good passages of play, it was the hosts who came closest to scoring when they struck the woodwork.

The second half again saw the two sides battling it out without much in the way of chances, the game seemingly headed for a stalemate.

But Nana Akosah-Bempah had other ideas as he pounced on a mistake from the Buffaloes defence five minutes before full-time to give the Citizens a crucial victory and an away goal in the two-legged tie.

The return game will take place on Tuesday February 20 in Cape Town.

fixtures

Maritzburg Utd vs AmaZulu
Baroka FC vs Chippa Utd
Arrows vs Wits
Chiefs vs CT City
Click to see full fixtures

results

Chippa 3-3 Plat Stars
Polokwane 1-0 Ajax
Pirates 2-1 Maritzburg
AmaZulu 2-1 Arrows
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 20 38
2 Orlando Pirates 21 33
3 Free State Stars 20 32
4 Kaizer Chiefs 20 31
5 Cape Town City 20 31
6 Maritzburg United 20 28
7 Chippa United 20 26
8 AmaZulu 20 26
9 Baroka FC 20 26
10 Bloem Celtic 20 25
11 SuperSport United 20 24
12 Golden Arrows 20 23
13 Polokwane City 20 22
14 Bidvest Wits 20 22
15 Ajax Cape Town 21 21
16 Platinum Stars 20 16
Click to see full log table

