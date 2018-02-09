 
Nedbank Cup News 9.2.2018 10:46 pm

Sundowns edge Stars in Nedbank Cup

ANA
Percy Tau of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates goal during the 2018 Nedbank Cup Last 32 football match between Cape Town All Stars and Mamelodi Sundowns at Athlone Stadium, Cape Town on 9 February 2018 ©Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

A Percy Tau goal was enough to secure Mamelodi Sundowns a 1-0 win over National First Division side Cape Town All Stars in a Nedbank Cup last 32 match at the Athlone Stadium on Friday night.

The Cape side were by no means intimidated by their illustrious opponents and they had the first chance of the game after a free-flowing move, Ruzaigh Gamildien’s shot was blocked by a defender.

Sundowns had to wait until the 13th minute for their first effort on goal, which saw Stars keeper Ludwe Mpakumpaku comfortably saving from Tau’s free kick.

All Stars though continued to play some confident football, knocking the ball around neatly on the slippery Athlone pitch and they had more half chances as Lucky Setelele cut in from the right and fired a shot straight at Brimah Razak, before Nation Ndlovu’s curling effort was deflected just wide of goal 10 minutes before half-time.

Igugu Lekapa began the second half on the front foot and should have taken the lead when Siphiwe Tshabalala did outstandingly to set up Setelele, but he fired wide from in front of goal.

Ndlovu also came close again, but instead of the hosts taking the lead they suffered a sucker-punch on the hour mark when Leandro Sirino put Tau in on goal and he made no mistake with a clinical finish.

Sundowns were able to relax after that, although, it was only in the 82nd minute that their next chance came, when Tau wasted a great chance to add a second as he blazed over the bar with only Mpakumpaku to beat.

Mpakumpaku then did superbly to deny Sirino after the South American had gone clean in on goal three minutes later, before the visitors played out for the win without much difficulty.

fixtures

Maritzburg Utd vs AmaZulu
Baroka FC vs Chippa Utd
Arrows vs Wits
Chiefs vs CT City
Click to see full fixtures

results

Chippa 3-3 Plat Stars
Polokwane 1-0 Ajax
Pirates 2-1 Maritzburg
AmaZulu 2-1 Arrows
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 20 38
2 Orlando Pirates 21 33
3 Free State Stars 20 32
4 Kaizer Chiefs 20 31
5 Cape Town City 20 31
6 Maritzburg United 20 28
7 Chippa United 20 26
8 AmaZulu 20 26
9 Baroka FC 20 26
10 Bloem Celtic 20 25
11 SuperSport United 20 24
12 Golden Arrows 20 23
13 Polokwane City 20 22
14 Bidvest Wits 20 22
15 Ajax Cape Town 21 21
16 Platinum Stars 20 16
Click to see full log table

poll

