Sundowns edge Stars in Nedbank Cup

The Cape side were by no means intimidated by their illustrious opponents and they had the first chance of the game after a free-flowing move, Ruzaigh Gamildien’s shot was blocked by a defender.

Sundowns had to wait until the 13th minute for their first effort on goal, which saw Stars keeper Ludwe Mpakumpaku comfortably saving from Tau’s free kick.

All Stars though continued to play some confident football, knocking the ball around neatly on the slippery Athlone pitch and they had more half chances as Lucky Setelele cut in from the right and fired a shot straight at Brimah Razak, before Nation Ndlovu’s curling effort was deflected just wide of goal 10 minutes before half-time.

Igugu Lekapa began the second half on the front foot and should have taken the lead when Siphiwe Tshabalala did outstandingly to set up Setelele, but he fired wide from in front of goal.

Ndlovu also came close again, but instead of the hosts taking the lead they suffered a sucker-punch on the hour mark when Leandro Sirino put Tau in on goal and he made no mistake with a clinical finish.

Sundowns were able to relax after that, although, it was only in the 82nd minute that their next chance came, when Tau wasted a great chance to add a second as he blazed over the bar with only Mpakumpaku to beat.

Mpakumpaku then did superbly to deny Sirino after the South American had gone clean in on goal three minutes later, before the visitors played out for the win without much difficulty.

