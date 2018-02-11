Arrows target Chiefs scalp

Abafana Bes’thende coach Clinton Larsen said he has instructed his young team to go out and attack, thereby making a name for themselves by knocking the Soweto giants out of Ke Yona and leaving their fans in tears.

“We have already started infusing younger players from our MDC (MultiChoice Diski Challenge) team and we might just give them a run against Chiefs. It would be the right platform for them to introduce themselves into top football. There is no bigger stage for them,” said Larsen.

With just one win in the last five matches, which include two defeats and two draws, Abafana Bes’thende have not been the well-oiled machine they are usually known to be but this could be the match that sees the Durban-based team find their rhythm again.

“The Nedbank Cup is a nice reprieve for us from the pressures of the league,” admitted Larsen. “It gives us an opportunity to shift focus and forget our recent struggles. We have nothing to lose in this game.”

Abafana Bes’thende had a good run in the competition last season and were only stopped by Orlando Pirates in the final when they looked on their way to a second cup triumph after their 2008 MTN8 feat.

“We had a good run last season and we would like to have a repeat or even go one better this time around,” explained the 46-year-old coach.

“What’s good is that the pressure is on Chiefs as one of the favourites to win this cup. But the Nedbank Cup is by nature known to be the cup for underdogs.

“There are always upsets and we hope to be the team who cause an upset by felling the giants. The players are all revved up and ready for the game. The stage can never be bigger than playing Chiefs at the FNB Stadium in a cup game,” he said.

