PSL News 9.2.2018 10:34 am

Chicco’s son denies involvement in Senzo Meyiwa’s killing  

Phakaaathi Reporter
The late Senzo Meyiwa (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

In an attempt to clear his name in the allegations around the murder of Senzo Meyiwa, Chicco Twala’s son Longwe explained what happened at the house.

Longwe was one of the six people that were in the house when Senzo was killed during an alleged robbery at the n girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s family home in Vosloorus in 2014.

Longwe has been fingered as Meyiwa’s killer, but he denies this.

“I’m actually saddened that my own people can do this to me, it was a robbery gone wrong,” Longwe told Metro FM on Thursday.

Longwe claims that he left the house when the robbers entered the house.

Asked by the show’s co-host Masechaba Ndlovu why he did not call the police, Longwe said he couldn’t call the police because his phone was inside the house.

“A fight broke out because the men were manhandling Kelly, requesting money from her.

“The gunmen’s intentions was to protect themselves from Senzo, who over-powered them, as he was a strong goal keeper,” he added.

“I don’t understand why I’m the only one being questioned. Everyone is pointing fingers at me, Kelly should also be questioned.”

