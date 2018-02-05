Zwane explains Ajax move  

Zwane joined the Urban Warriors from Sundowns in the January transfer window on loan until the end of the season.

“I joined Ajax because I wanted to play more,” Zwane told DailySun.

“I hope it will help me when I return to Sundowns next season.

WATCH: Veteran AmaZulu striker leads fans in song

“I love the club, but sitting on the bench won’t help my career. I’m grateful to coach (Muhsin Ertugral) for giving me the chance to come here. It was an easy decision to make because I know what he wants as we worked well together at Golden Arrows,” he added.

“I still want to achieve more. I want to help Ajax end the season in a respectable position. We have quality players in the team who are capable of reaching the target,” he said.

“I’m used to pressure, playing for Sundowns is pressure on its own. Ajax style of play differs from Sundowns and I need to adjust quickly.

“I’m not match-fit, but I have the experience to deliver and give my best for the supporters,” concluded Zwane.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.