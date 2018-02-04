Chippa and Stars draw in six-goal thriller

Chippa with three wins and a draw from their four league games, opened the scoring in the 25th minute, when Mark Mayambela headed home from a superb cross from defender Fares Hachi.

The hosts could well have been two goals to the good by that point, as Stars’ goalkeeper Mbongeni Mzimela was forced to make a full length diving save to tip a shot from Chippa midfielder Mxolisi Macuphu over the crossbar on the half hour mark.

Bottom-of-the-log Stars, whose club franchise was sold during the week and who have lost all four of their past league games, did manage to go into the half-time break on level terms. New signing and former Orlando Pirates midfielder Riyaad Norodien fired home from the edge of the Chippa goal-box, with goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi seemingly slow to get down in time to stop the goal in the 39th minute.

Mayambela got his second goal of the game on the hour mark, when he converted a free-kick and fifteen minutes later, Norodien completed his brace when he powered home a shot wide of goalkeeper Akpeyi.

When substitute Andile Mbenyane finished off some good build up work by Chippa, in firing home into the top corner of the Stars goal-net with just six minutes left in the match, Chippa would have fancied their chances of collecting all three points and adding to Stars’ relegation-threat headache.

However, Stars showed great character and forced the sixth goal of the match, when substitute Gerald Junior scored from a free-kick in the 88th minute to ensure a point each for the respective clubs.

Chippa move to 26 points from 20 games and will turn their focus to an away Nedbank Cup fixture against ABC Motsepe League (Mpumalanga) side Phiva Young Stars on Saturday.

Stars, meanwhile, will take heart from the fact that they ended their dreary run of losses and with 16 points from 19 matches, will host Baroka FC in cup competition action on February 14.

