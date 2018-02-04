 
PSL News 4.2.2018 06:01 pm

Chippa and Stars draw in six-goal thriller

Letsie Koapeng of Platinum Stars during the Absa Premiership match between Chippa United and Platinum Stars at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on February 04, 2018 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images)

Chippa United went ahead three times but in the end were held to a 3-3 draw against bottom-of-the-log Platinum Stars, in a Premiership match played at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Sunday afternoon.

Chippa with three wins and a draw from their four league games, opened the scoring in the 25th minute, when Mark Mayambela headed home from a superb cross from defender Fares Hachi.

The hosts could well have been two goals to the good by that point, as Stars’ goalkeeper Mbongeni Mzimela was forced to make a full length diving save to tip a shot from Chippa midfielder Mxolisi Macuphu over the crossbar on the half hour mark.

Bottom-of-the-log Stars, whose club franchise was sold during the week and who have lost all four of their past league games, did manage to go into the half-time break on level terms. New signing and former Orlando Pirates midfielder Riyaad Norodien fired home from the edge of the Chippa goal-box, with goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi seemingly slow to get down in time to stop the goal in the 39th minute.

Mayambela got his second goal of the game on the hour mark, when he converted a free-kick and fifteen minutes later, Norodien completed his brace when he powered home a shot wide of goalkeeper Akpeyi.

When substitute Andile Mbenyane finished off some good build up work by Chippa, in firing home into the top corner of the Stars goal-net with just six minutes left in the match, Chippa would have fancied their chances of collecting all three points and adding to Stars’ relegation-threat headache.

However, Stars showed great character and forced the sixth goal of the match, when substitute Gerald Junior scored from a free-kick in the 88th minute to ensure a point each for the respective clubs.

Chippa move to 26 points from 20 games and will turn their focus to an away Nedbank Cup fixture against ABC Motsepe League (Mpumalanga) side Phiva Young Stars on Saturday.

Stars, meanwhile, will take heart from the fact that they ended their dreary run of losses and with 16 points from 19 matches, will host Baroka FC in cup competition action on February 14.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

fixtures

Pirates vs Maritzburg Utd
City vs Ajax
Maritzburg vs AmaZulu
Click to see full fixtures

results

Chippa 3-3 Plat Stars
Polokwane 1-0 Ajax
Pirates 2-1 Maritzburg
AmaZulu 2-1 Arrows
Wits 1-1 Chiefs
FS Stars 2-0 Baroka
SuperSport 4-2 Celtic
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 20 38
2 Orlando Pirates 21 33
3 Free State Stars 20 32
4 Kaizer Chiefs 20 31
5 Cape Town City 20 31
6 Maritzburg United 20 28
7 Chippa United 20 26
8 AmaZulu 20 26
9 Baroka FC 20 26
10 Bloem Celtic 20 25
11 SuperSport United 20 24
12 Golden Arrows 20 23
13 Polokwane City 20 22
14 Bidvest Wits 20 22
15 Ajax Cape Town 21 21
16 Platinum Stars 20 16
Click to see full log table

