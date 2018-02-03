 
SuperSport edge Celtic in six-goal thriller

Michaelson Gumede
Aubrey Modiba of SuperSport United and .Jacky Motshegwa of Bloemfontein Celtic during the Absa Premiership match between SuperSport United and Bloemfontein Celtic at Lucas Moripe Stadium on February 03, 2018 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Eric Tinkler was a happy man on Saturday afternoon when two of his newly recruited attackers inspired SuperSport United to a 4-2 win over Veselin Jelusic’s Bloemfontein Celtic side.

First half goals by Mogakolodi Ngele and Evans Rusike lead SuperSport their first Absa Premiership victory in their last five outings at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville.

It was Jacky Motshegwa who opened the scoring just after 18 minutes from the start, only for Ngele to level matters for Matsatsantsa A Pitori in his full debut for the club after coming off the bench in defeats against AmaZulu and Bidvest Wits.

Like the number engraved on the back of his shirt, Evans Rusike opened his scoring account for United in the 39th minute to out United in front for the first time in the game, while also getting his eighth league goal this season.

Ndumiso Mabena drew the sides level on the hour mark following brilliant link-up play with Lucky Baloyi and Victor Letsoalo.

Tinkler responded with a substitution, bringing on Teboho Mokoena in place of Ngele immediately after Mabena’s goal. Six minutes later, Tinkler introduced veteran striker Kingston Nkhatha, withdrawing Thuso Phala.

It took 13 minutes for Mokoena to find SuperSport’s leading goal scorer Aubrey Modiba (Man-of-the-Match), who made no mistake in front of goal as he textbook-headed past Patrick Tignyemb to score his sixth goal of the campaign.

It was Mokoena who hit the nail on Celtic’s coffin when his 83rd minute sublime grass-cutter guaranteed Matsatsantsa all three points.

The sides meet again in the Nedbank Cup round of 32 next week Sunday at the Dr Molemela Stadium in the city of roses.

fixtures

Pirates vs Maritzburg Utd
City vs Ajax
Maritzburg vs AmaZulu
Click to see full fixtures

results

FS Stars 2-0 Baroka
SuperSport 4-2 Celtic
CT City 0-1 Sundowns
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 20 38
2 Free State Stars 20 32
3 Cape Town City 20 31
4 Kaizer Chiefs 19 30
5 Orlando Pirates 20 30
6 Maritzburg United 19 28
7 Baroka FC 20 26
8 Chippa United 19 25
9 Bloem Celtic 20 25
10 SuperSport United 20 24
11 Golden Arrows 19 23
12 AmaZulu 19 23
13 Polokwane City 19 21
14 Bidvest Wits 19 21
15 Ajax Cape Town 20 20
16 Platinum Stars 19 15
Click to see full log table

