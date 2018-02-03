SuperSport edge Celtic in six-goal thriller

First half goals by Mogakolodi Ngele and Evans Rusike lead SuperSport their first Absa Premiership victory in their last five outings at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville.

It was Jacky Motshegwa who opened the scoring just after 18 minutes from the start, only for Ngele to level matters for Matsatsantsa A Pitori in his full debut for the club after coming off the bench in defeats against AmaZulu and Bidvest Wits.

Like the number engraved on the back of his shirt, Evans Rusike opened his scoring account for United in the 39th minute to out United in front for the first time in the game, while also getting his eighth league goal this season.

Ndumiso Mabena drew the sides level on the hour mark following brilliant link-up play with Lucky Baloyi and Victor Letsoalo.

Tinkler responded with a substitution, bringing on Teboho Mokoena in place of Ngele immediately after Mabena’s goal. Six minutes later, Tinkler introduced veteran striker Kingston Nkhatha, withdrawing Thuso Phala.

It took 13 minutes for Mokoena to find SuperSport’s leading goal scorer Aubrey Modiba (Man-of-the-Match), who made no mistake in front of goal as he textbook-headed past Patrick Tignyemb to score his sixth goal of the campaign.

It was Mokoena who hit the nail on Celtic’s coffin when his 83rd minute sublime grass-cutter guaranteed Matsatsantsa all three points.

The sides meet again in the Nedbank Cup round of 32 next week Sunday at the Dr Molemela Stadium in the city of roses.

