AmaZulu raise funds for club legend battling with prostate cancer

In 2016, Usuthu raised over R100 000 for the Clermont born former football player from a local match between Real Kings and AmaZulu who were both campaigning in the National First Division at the time.

Brilliant Mkhathini, AmaZulu’s media officer says the funds are meant for Xulu’s hospital bills and to help him with living expenses.

The Sugar Ray legacy programme was launched last year to raise funds and take care of other former AmaZulu players.

“Bab Sugar Ray is a legend of the club and the match will help raise funds that will help him in his life and his battle with prostate cancer as well as to honour him while we still have the opportunity. There is a Stadium in Clermont dedicated to him. We didn’t want the Durban derby to be a game played for 90 minutes, but one that honours a legend of KZN football,” Mkhathini told Phakaaathi.

AmaZulu legend will play with Ukhozi FM before the Absa Premiership game kick-off at 20:15 on Saturday.

“There is also a biography that will be launched on Saturday, the book is on the life of Bab Xulu. The book will be supplied to local libraries to honour the living legend as the KZN municipality has done in the past,” said Mkhathini.

