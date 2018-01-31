Pirates fans unhappy with Norodien’s departure

Pirates announced that Norodien will join Platinum Stars on loan until the end of the season.
Fans couldn’t believe that the team released a promising player like Norodien asking why players that have failed to help the team were kept.
Hehehehe this team of ours its a joke and Gabuza still survive de axe
— Ben Modiko (@ModikoBen) January 31, 2018
Eitlek pirates management does not take us serious why norodien
— Thabo (@Thabo_kganza) January 31, 2018
This guy is brilliant why send him away…? pic.twitter.com/9dDJzAyS9j
— Ingxangxasi (@woshwongazee) January 31, 2018
