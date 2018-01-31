Pirates fans unhappy with Norodien’s departure

Pirates announced that Norodien will join Platinum Stars on loan until the end of the season.

Fans couldn’t believe that the team released a promising player like Norodien asking why players that have failed to help the team were kept.

Hehehehe this team of ours its a joke and Gabuza still survive de axe — Ben Modiko (@ModikoBen) January 31, 2018

Eitlek pirates management does not take us serious why norodien — Thabo (@Thabo_kganza) January 31, 2018

This guy is brilliant why send him away…? pic.twitter.com/9dDJzAyS9j — Ingxangxasi (@woshwongazee) January 31, 2018

