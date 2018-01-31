 
PSL News 31.1.2018 03:52 pm

Pirates fans unhappy with Norodien’s departure

Phakaaathi Reporter
Orlando Pirates fans during the Absa Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates at the Loftus Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa on December 20, 2015 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates supporters didn’t waste time and expressed their disappointment at the club’s decision to release Riyaad Norodien.

Pirates announced that Norodien will join Platinum Stars on loan until the end of the season.

WATCH: Fans cheering Pirates at airport

Fans couldn’t believe that the team released a promising player like Norodien asking why players that have failed to help the team were kept.

ALSO READ: Chiefs midfielder joins Maritzburg

