Chippa close in on Cosmos defender

Nsabiyumva is currently training with the Chilli Boys with Tebogo Moloi and his technical team taking closer look at the player.

The Chilli Boys are expected to make a decision tomorrow before making the official announcement.

“No we have not signed him yet, he is training with us and there are a few things to look at. I can confirm that he is here training and tomorrow (Wednesday) will make an official announcement after everything is done. Everything will be done by tomorrow,” said Chippa’s marketing and communications manager Luthando Zibeko.

