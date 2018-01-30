Al Ahly turn down offer for Mahlambi

Speaking to a local radio station in Egypt, Farouk said former Al Ahly manager Juan Carlos Garrido, who is currently coaching Raja Casablanca was interested in brining Mahlambi to Morocco.

According to Farouk Casablanca had proposed a swap deal that would see 24-year-old centre back Badr Banoun move to Al Ahly with Mahlambi going the other way, however the Egyptian club was not interested in the deal.

Mahlambi joined the Red Devils from Bidvest Wits before the start of the current season.

He was rumoured to be on his way to join Orlando Pirates on loan during the current transfer window, but Al Ahly opted to keep him.

