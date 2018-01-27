Chiefs and Sundowns share the spoils

Sundowns hit the post and the bar in quick succession in the second half, while Chiefs were left to rue a couple of missed first half opportunities, but in the end a point apiece was just about a fair result.

Masandawana started brightly and a good through ball from Khama Billiat early on just failed to find an onrushing Sibusiso Vilakazi.

At the other end, Dumisani Zuma shot wide for Chiefs before Ryan Moon also put a header off target.

Zuma then did test Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango with a rasping drive, but the Ugandan was equal to the task.

Some Sundowns fans inside the stadium were celebrating when Vilakazi’s through ball found Percy Tau, and he slotted past Itumeleng Khune, but the offside flag was quickly raised.

Chiefs’ Siphiwe Tshabalala was finding some space down the left wing, and his cross was deflected all the way across the face of goal, with Onyango a bit fortunate that the ball didn’t loop over him and into the net.

Amakhosi’s bench were screaming for a penalty when Ryan Moon went down in the box under Bangaly Soumahoro’s challenge, but Daniel Bennett ruled that the tackle was fair.

Sundowns had a great chance to go in front just before half-time, as Tau found himself with only Khune to beat, but his header was straight at the Chiefs ‘keeper.

After the break, Pitso Mosimane put on Jeremy Brockie while Steve Komphela threw in Leonardo Castro, as both sides went for the winner. And it was Masandawana who came closest, as Tau’s effort came back off the post before Brockie fired the follow up against the crossbar.

