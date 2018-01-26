 
menu
PSL News 26.1.2018 07:46 pm

Live report: Ajax Cape Town vs Free State Stars

Tempers flare between Ajax and Free State players during the Absa Premiership game between Ajax Cape Town and Free State Stars at Athlone Stadium. (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Tempers flare between Ajax and Free State players during the Absa Premiership game between Ajax Cape Town and Free State Stars at Athlone Stadium. (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Luc Eymael has a full squad to choose from for the trip to Cape Town Stadium to take on Ajax Cape Town tonight.

Follow the game live HERE!

The Belgian mentor has led Ea Lla Koto to fourth place on the Premiership standings with 28 points, after four straight wins, and some notable scalps, including beating SuperSport United, Orlando Pirates, Bidvest Wits and Cape Town City ahead of losing to an in-form Maritzburg United last time out.

A win over the struggling Urban Warriors could see Ea Lla Koto jump from fourth to second, ahead of the rest of the weekend’s fixtures.

In a run of 28 games played against the Urban Warriors, Ea Lla Koto have won 11, and Ajax seven, with 10 ending in a stalemate.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


readers' choice

Chiefs won’t be signing more players – Motaung
Phakaaathi

Chiefs won’t be signing more players – Motaung

Pirates set to announce big signings this week
Phakaaathi

Pirates set to announce big signings this week

Khune desperate to silence Sundowns
Phakaaathi

Khune desperate to silence Sundowns

Billiat not joining SuperSport – Tinkler
Phakaaathi

Billiat not joining SuperSport – Tinkler

Mahachi confirms Pirates deal
Phakaaathi

Mahachi confirms Pirates deal

fixtures

P Stars vs Pirates
P City vs AmaZulu
SuperSport Utd vs Wits
Chiefs vs Sundowns
Click to see full fixtures

results

Maritzburg Utd 1-1 Chippa Utd
Ajax CT 0-0 FS Stars
AmaZulu 0-0 Celtic
SuperSport Utd 1-1 P City
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 18 34
2 Cape Town City 18 30
3 Kaizer Chiefs 18 29
4 Free State Stars 19 29
5 Maritzburg United 19 28
6 Orlando Pirates 18 27
7 Chippa United 19 25
8 Baroka FC 18 25
9 Bloem Celtic 18 24
10 Golden Arrows 18 22
11 SuperSport United 17 21
12 Polokwane City 18 20
13 AmaZulu 17 19
14 Bidvest Wits 18 18
15 Ajax Cape Town 19 17
16 Platinum Stars 18 15
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.