PSL News 27.1.2018 11:00 am

Emotionally pumped derbies in NFD

Sibongiseni Gumbi
Ubuntu Cape Town FC celebrates during the National First Division match between Ubuntu Cape Town and Witbank Spurs at Athlone Stadium. (Photo by Carl Fourie/Gallo Images)

Two emotional derby matches lead this weekend’s National First Division (NFD) action. Cape Town All Stars will host cross town rivals Ubuntu Cape Town on Saturday in what Igugu leKapa coach Brandon Truter has described a difficult match.

Truter said he hopes his players do not look at Ubuntu’s log standing and think they are going to have a walk in the park.

“We will not be playing the log but a team who have been doing very well but unlucky,” said Truter.

Ubuntu are precariously placed second from bottom and one point above Mthatha Bucks while Igugu leKapa are ninth.

In Durban, Real Kings will have little sympathy for their relegation troubled neighbours Uthongathi when they meet at Sugar Ray Stadium, also on Saturday afternoon.

The Magic Boys are now second on the standings and will look to keep their position and keep the pressure on leaders Highlands Park.

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila v University of Pretoria, at Giyani Stadium, 3.30pm
Having easily beat AmaTuks away in Pretoria, TTM coach Sello Chokoe will be forgiven if he felt his side deserve the full points at home. Tshakhuma will fancy their chances of fighting for at least a promotion spot having impressively climbed to fourth. But AmaTuks have also proved to be a tough team although they are yet to win this year.

Mthatha Bucks v Mbombela United, at Mthatha Stadium 3.30pm
Beleaguered Amathol’amnyama will look to use home ground advantage and salvage something out of this tough fixture. The Eastern Cape based side are desperate for points and should start ekeing out wins, especially at home if they are to avoid going back to the amateur ranks next season.

Super Eagles v Stellenbosch, at Goble Park Stadium, 3.30pm
Having gone two matches without a win, Eagles will feel they need to turn things around and this home fixture should be idea for that. Stellies have been struggling lately and the Nest Boys should take advantage of that t ensure they move into the safe zone.

Real Kings v Uthongathi, at Sugar Ray Zulu Stadium, 3.30pm
The Magic Boys have done splendidly this year and have climbed to second and now trail the Lions of the North by six points and will look to keep their run going against their neighbours. But the Cane Cutters will be buoyed by their surprise 1-0 win over Jomo Cosmos last weekend and feel they can claim another top scalp.

CT All Stars v Ubuntu CT, at Parow Park Stadium, 3.30pm
There will be no love lost between Cape Town All Stars and Ubuntu Cape Town as the National First Division strugglers do battle for an important three points in Cape Town derby.
A brief look at the log could easily make you believe Igugu leKapa are in a better position as they are ninth going into this afternoon’s match, but a closer look tells a different story as there are just eight points between the sides

Sunday:

Highlands Park v Richards Bay, at Makhulong Stadium, 3.30pm
Imagine what it would do for the Rich Boys’ confidence if they were to be the first team to hand the Lions of the North their first defeat since August. But based on recent form, it is unimaginable. Owen Da Gama’s side have been looting everyone on their path and despite their recent show of signs of improvement under Jean Luscuito, the Rich Boys should not be too much trouble for Highlands.

Jomo Cosmos v Witbank Spurs, at Vosloorus Stadium, 3.30pm
Ezenkosi seem to have left their winning mentality in 2017 and have struggled to get their rhythm back. But a fixture against a Siyavutha side who are also going through a dry spell could just be what Jomo Sono needed to get his campaign back on track.

Black Leopards v Royal Eagles, at Thohoyandou Stadium, 3.30pm
Kosta Papic takes his Eagles side back to a place where he used to be unbeatable as coach of Black Leopards where his former right hand man, Joel Masutha has taken charge.
Eagles have been high scoring since Papic returned but have not found consistency while Leopards are also going through a similar transitional phase.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


fixtures

P Stars vs Pirates
P City vs AmaZulu
SuperSport Utd vs Wits
Chiefs vs Sundowns
Click to see full fixtures

results

Maritzburg Utd 1-1 Chippa Utd
Ajax CT 0-0 FS Stars
AmaZulu 0-0 Celtic
SuperSport Utd 1-1 P City
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 18 34
2 Cape Town City 18 30
3 Kaizer Chiefs 18 29
4 Free State Stars 19 29
5 Maritzburg United 19 28
6 Orlando Pirates 18 27
7 Chippa United 19 25
8 Baroka FC 18 25
9 Bloem Celtic 18 24
10 Golden Arrows 18 22
11 SuperSport United 17 21
12 Polokwane City 18 20
13 AmaZulu 17 19
14 Bidvest Wits 18 18
15 Ajax Cape Town 19 17
16 Platinum Stars 18 15
Click to see full log table

poll

