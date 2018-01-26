 
PSL News 26.1.2018 11:55 am

Chiefs won’t be signing more players – Motaung

Phakaaathi Reporter
Siphelele Ntshangase with Bobby Motaung and Kaizer Motaung

Siphelele Ntshangase with Bobby Motaung and Kaizer Motaung

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung says the club is done signing players for now.

After acquiring the services of Kabelo Mahlasela, Siphelele Ntshangase and Leonardo Castro in the January transfer window, Amakhosi are looking to work with what they have in the camp.

“We are done signing players, there are no other players that we wish to sign at the moment. We won’t add to the number of players we have signed right now,” Motaung was quoted as saying by Isolezwe.

Chiefs’ next assignment will be against coach Pitso Mosimane’s Mamelodi Sundowns at the FNB Stadium on Saturday night.

