Chiefs won’t be signing more players – Motaung

After acquiring the services of Kabelo Mahlasela, Siphelele Ntshangase and Leonardo Castro in the January transfer window, Amakhosi are looking to work with what they have in the camp.

“We are done signing players, there are no other players that we wish to sign at the moment. We won’t add to the number of players we have signed right now,” Motaung was quoted as saying by Isolezwe.

Chiefs’ next assignment will be against coach Pitso Mosimane’s Mamelodi Sundowns at the FNB Stadium on Saturday night.

