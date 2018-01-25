 
25.1.2018

Pirates’ search for striker continues after missing out on Brockie

Phakaaathi Reporter
Orlando Pirates celebrating during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 game between Bloemfontein Celtic and Orlando Pirates at Dr Molemela Stadium, Bloemfontein on 26 November 2017 © Frikke Kapp/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates administrative manager Floyd Mbele says the club is still searching for a striker.

Mbele says the club would like to add a goal poacher to the squad before the end of the January transfer window.

The Buccaneers were linked with Jeremy Brockie, but the New Zealander joined Mamelodi Sundowns instead.

“The search is still on. We still want to sign a striker. That is on top of our priority right now,” Mbele told The Star.

“We are not disappointed that we missed out on Brockie. Why should we become disappointed? In football you win some and lose some and you need to understand that,” he explained.

“So we are not disappointed that we missed out on him.

“If we can find a striker that can score goals then we would sign. Obviously we need to have a time frame but the search is still on,” Mbele concluded.

