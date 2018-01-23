 
PSL News 23.1.2018 09:55 pm

City steal a point against SuperSport

ANA
Puleng Tlolane and Ndivhuwo Ravhuhali of Polokwane City challenged by Grant Kekana of Supersport United during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 match between Supersport United and Polokwane City at Lucas Moripe Stadium. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

It was a classic case of smash and grab as Polokwane City grabbed a last-minute equaliser in a 1-1 league draw against struggling SuperSport United at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday night.

Morgan Gould’s headed goal after half an hour had seen SuperSport seemingly heading for what would have been only their second league win in 11 outings.

But even though the Tshwane side had been on top for almost the entire evening, they failed to convert their chances and Puleng Tlolane was able to steal a point with a 95th-minute strike.

The Limpopo team should have taken the lead in the 10th minute when Tlolane’s defence-splitting past put Rodney Ramagalela clean through on goal only for the PSL top goal-scorer to lack conviction in his finish as his shot was kept out by the feet of home keeper Reyaad Pieterse.

The visitors suffered a setback in the 20th minute when a reckless tackle by Gould forced Rendani Ndou to be stretchered off and taken to hospital, his place taken by Dominic Chungwa.

SuperSport then took control and had the next chance as Thuso Phala picked out Aubrey Modiba in the box, but Polokwane City keeper George Chigova was able to effect an excellent stop at his near post.

Gould then came close with a header at the other end five minutes later. And having sounded the warning bell, the former Kaizer Chiefs and Jomo Cosmos defender gave Matsatsantsa the lead on 30 minutes when he rose well to get on the end of Dean Furman’s free-kick and glance the ball into the bottom corner.

Chigova was to deny the rampant Pretoria team from increasing their lead as he saved Reneilwe Letsholonyane’s header before making a double stop on Kingston Nkhatha.

The chances continued for the hosts after the restart as Gould headed wide before Phala fired a shot straight at Chigova.

Ramagalela had a rare chance for Rise and Shine but wasted it with a wild shot into the stands, while at the other end Phala chose to go with the laces rather than with precision and spurned another opportunity to add more shine to Matsatsantsa’s night with a second goal.

And their missed chances came back to haunt them when Tlolane silenced the home crowd deep in added time when his shot deflected off Clayton Daniels and into goal.

fixtures

AmaZulu vs Celti
Maritzburg Utd vs Chippa Utd
Ajax CT vs FS Stars
P Stars vs Pirates
Click to see full fixtures

results

SuperSport Utd 1-1 P City
Baroka 1-2 Chiefs
Chippa Utd 0-0 Arrows
AmaZulu 2-0 SuperSport Utd
Pirates 1-1 P City
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 18 34
2 Cape Town City 18 30
3 Kaizer Chiefs 18 29
4 Free State Stars 18 28
5 Maritzburg United 18 27
6 Orlando Pirates 18 27
7 Baroka FC 18 25
8 Chippa United 18 24
9 Bloem Celtic 17 23
10 Golden Arrows 18 22
11 SuperSport United 17 21
12 Polokwane City 18 20
13 AmaZulu 16 18
14 Bidvest Wits 18 18
15 Ajax Cape Town 18 16
16 Platinum Stars 18 15
Click to see full log table

