PSL News 20.1.2018 09:12 pm

Billiat brace sinks Platinum Stars

Khama Billiat of Mamelodi Sundowns scoring his second goal with teammates Percy Tau and Themba Zwane during the Absa Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Platinum Stars at Loftus Versfeld Stadium. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Two goals from Khama Billiat – tipped to leave Mamelodi Sundowns this month, fired his side to a 3-0 Premiership win over struggling Platinum Stars at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday evening.

The league victory, which saw all three goals scored inside the opening 36 minutes, lifted Sundowns four points clear at the top of the standings above Cape Town City, who beat neighbours Ajax Cape Town earlier in the day.

Dikwena, meanwhile, remain rooted to the foot of the table.

The Tshwane giants played some excellent incisive football early on and were in front after 20 minutes, when Sibusiso Vilakazi strode forward out of midfield and from the edge of the area he smashed in a scintillating shot into the top right hand corner of the net.

The lead was doubled on 31 minutes when Billiat curled in a beauty of a free kick from 20-yards out, with his weaker right foot.

Just five minutes later, the Brazilians were awarded another free kick in a similar position on the left hand side of the field. Billiat stepped up and proved the first one was no fluke as he fired in an even better effort from closer to 30-yards out, again with his right foot.

Masandawana remained on top for the rest of the first half without really opening up the Stars defence, although visiting keeper Dino Visser was called into action a minute after the restart when he did well to stand firm and keep Percy Tau out at the near post.

The home crowd were treated to a display of wonderful football as the Brazilians turned on the style although it was only in the 70th minute that the next chance arrived, when Themba Zwane smashed over the bar from close range.

New signing Jeremy Brockie came on the final 20 minutes of the game and made a positive impact with some good touches in and around the box; he was slightly unlucky not to be involved in a goal and his brief display suggested he could settle in nicely at the club.

Sundowns keeper Denis Onyango then produced a breath-taking save to keep out a pile-driver from Bongi Ntuli three minutes from time, ensuring a clean sheet and a perfect evening for Pitso Mosimane’s side.

Pirates vs P City
AmaZulu vs SuperSport Utd
Baroka vs Chiefs
Chippa Utd vs Arrows
CT City 1-0 Ajax CT
FS Stars 0-3 Maritzburg Utd
Wits 1-0 Celtic
Maritzburg Utd 0-1 SuperSport Utd
# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 17 31
2 Cape Town City 18 30
3 Free State Stars 18 28
4 Maritzburg United 18 27
5 Kaizer Chiefs 17 26
6 Orlando Pirates 17 26
7 Baroka FC 17 25
8 Chippa United 17 23
9 Bloem Celtic 17 23
10 Golden Arrows 17 21
11 SuperSport United 15 20
12 Polokwane City 16 18
13 Bidvest Wits 18 18
14 Ajax Cape Town 18 16
15 AmaZulu 15 15
16 Platinum Stars 17 15
