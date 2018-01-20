 
PSL News 20.1.2018 07:30 pm

Live report: Orlando Pirates vs Polokwane City

Thabiso Kutumela of Orlando Pirates tackled by Thabiso Semenya of Polokwane City. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Having put in eye-catching performances in their last two games against Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs, Polokwane City are back in Soweto this weekend, this time to face Orlando Pirates.

The game is scheduled for 8.15pm tonight, and will be played at Orlando Stadium.

The Sea Robbers have been on a good run of form of late, and have only been beaten once since going down 3-1 to Sundowns at the beginning of November.

Currently, they sit on two consecutive wins, and the Pirates faithful will be forgiven for being confident they can win a third game on the trot.

Rise and Shine are also enjoying some good form recently, and boast the league’s leading goalscorer in Rodney Ramagalela, and will be confident of leaving Orlando Stadium with all three points.

The Limpopo-based team have two wins from their last three games, and three points could see them become a serious contender for a top-eight finish.

