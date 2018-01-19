Dolly sets Twitter abuzz with ‘you mustn’t push’ post

Dolly had a heated argument with AS Monaco’s Italian defender Andrea Raggi.

The Montpellier HSC player seems to have angered the defender with something he did.

In a picture posted on social media, Dolly is seen standing in front of Raggi pleading his innocence while the AS Monaco man is speaking.

Fans said Dolly looked like he was being bullied, while many laughed at him for quoting McCarthy.

