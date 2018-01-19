 
menu
PSL News 19.1.2018 04:10 pm

Dolly sets Twitter abuzz with ‘you mustn’t push’ post

Phakaaathi Reporter
Keagan Dolly. Pic: Luke Walker/Gallo Images.

Keagan Dolly. Pic: Luke Walker/Gallo Images.

Bafana Bafana midfielder Keagan Dolly used Benni McCarthy’s quote when responded to an opposition player.

Dolly had a heated argument with AS Monaco’s Italian defender Andrea Raggi.

The Montpellier HSC player seems to have angered the defender with something he did.

In a picture posted on social media, Dolly is seen standing in front of Raggi pleading his innocence while the AS Monaco man is speaking.

Fans said Dolly looked like he was being bullied, while many laughed at him for quoting McCarthy.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Pienaar linked with City move 19.1.2018
Former Bafana captain sleeps through house robbery 15.1.2018
City put Khuzwayo pursuit on hold 5.1.2018

readers' choice

Sundowns set to lose two super stars
Phakaaathi

Sundowns set to lose two super stars

Qarabag table an offer for Billiat – report
Phakaaathi

Qarabag table an offer for Billiat – report

Sundowns unveil new signings
Phakaaathi

Sundowns unveil new signings

New-found form to boost Pirates’ morale
Phakaaathi

New-found form to boost Pirates’ morale

New Chiefs signing follows Shabba’s advice
Phakaaathi

New Chiefs signing follows Shabba’s advice

fixtures

Wits vs Celtic
CT City vs Ajax CT
FS Stars vs Maritzburg Utd
Sundowns vs P Stars
Click to see full fixtures

results

Maritzburg Utd 0-1 SuperSport Utd
Baroka 2-0 AmaZulu
Arrows 1-0 SuperSport Utd
Chippa Utd 1-1 Wits
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 17 31
2 Free State Stars 17 28
3 Cape Town City 17 27
4 Kaizer Chiefs 17 26
5 Orlando Pirates 17 26
6 Baroka FC 17 25
7 Maritzburg United 17 24
8 Chippa United 17 23
9 Bloem Celtic 16 23
10 Golden Arrows 17 21
11 SuperSport United 15 20
12 Polokwane City 16 18
13 Ajax Cape Town 17 16
14 AmaZulu 15 15
15 Bidvest Wits 17 15
16 Platinum Stars 17 15
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.