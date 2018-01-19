AmaZulu coach pins hope on former Chiefs striker

The former Kaizer Chiefs striker was signed by Usuthu after he was released from Romanian side ACS Poli Timisoara.

“I believe the points we have don’t reflect the way we play. The problem is converting the chances we create. It would be unfair to put all the responsibility of scoring goals on Abraw’s shoulders because he last played in December. But he might play against SuperSport United.

“I like the spirit that he arrived with, it gives me hope, but it is unfair to put all the responsibility on his shoulders,” Johnson told members of the media at a press conference on Thursday.

