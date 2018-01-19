 
menu
PSL News 19.1.2018 11:26 am

AmaZulu coach pins hope on former Chiefs striker

Phakaaathi Reporter
Camaldine Abraw with AmaZulu team manager Qedi Dlamini (Pic AmaZulu)

Camaldine Abraw with AmaZulu team manager Qedi Dlamini (Pic AmaZulu)

AmaZulu coach Cavin Johnson hopes that new striker, Camaldine Abraw, will convert the chances they create.

The former Kaizer Chiefs striker was signed by Usuthu after he was released from Romanian side ACS Poli Timisoara.

“I believe the points we have don’t reflect the way we play. The problem is converting the chances we create. It would be unfair to put all the responsibility of scoring goals on Abraw’s shoulders because he last played in December. But he might play against SuperSport United.

READ: Pienaar linked with City move

“I like the spirit that he arrived with, it gives me hope, but it is unfair to put all the responsibility on his shoulders,” Johnson told members of the media at a press conference on Thursday.

ALSO READ: Egyptian club sign Platinum Stars duo

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Tshabalala backs Solinas to succeed at Chiefs 20.7.2018
Sundowns unveil new kit 19.7.2018
Johnson tips South American striker to shine at AmaZulu 18.7.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.