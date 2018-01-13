 
PSL News 13.1.2018

Live report: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates

Musa Nyatama of Orlando Pirates challenges Hlompho Kekana of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium (Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates will meet in what is expected to be a thrilling Absa Premiership clash at Loftus Versfeld Stadium this afternoon.

Sundowns returned to winning ways in midweek, coming from behind to defeat Ajax Cape Town to move four points clear at the top of the league.

Bucs opened 2018 on a high by beating Baroka 3-1 at home, with Luvoyo Memela scoring a brace for Pirates.

In head-to-head stats, Sundowns and Pirates have met in 66 league matches since 1985. The Brazilians have claimed 30 wins compared to 19 for the Buccaneers, with the other 17 ending in draws.

