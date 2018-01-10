 
PSL News 10.1.2018 03:41 pm

Chiefs fans wants to know who injured Mahlasela

Phakaaathi Reporter
Kabelo Mahlasela with Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung

Kabelo Mahlasela with Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung

Upon receiving news that Kaizer Chiefs new recruit Kabelo Mahlasela sustained an injury while training with his new club, the Amakhosi faithful wanted to know the person responsible was.

Mahlasela is expected to be out with an injury for up to three months.

Pictures of the player walking with crutches were posted on social media which prompted questions around the player that tackled him at training.

Many suspected Willard Katsande because of his reputation of being a hard tackler.

