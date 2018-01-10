Chiefs fans wants to know who injured Mahlasela

Mahlasela is expected to be out with an injury for up to three months.

Pictures of the player walking with crutches were posted on social media which prompted questions around the player that tackled him at training.

Many suspected Willard Katsande because of his reputation of being a hard tackler.

Tell us who kick him??salt and paper pic.twitter.com/Q1S5FM7fX9 — Boitumelo (@Boitumelo2030) 8 January 2018

I wonder who kicked him at the training session to be out for 3 months that’s bad… #FARPost — IAⓂExcellent💛 (@ExcellentMkhont) 8 January 2018

I can’t shake off the feeling that, whoever did this, did it deliberately to scupper his chances of playing sooner.. pic.twitter.com/C0pVYFTe0t — Chris (@LionVc) 9 January 2018

