PSL News 9.1.2018 01:50 pm

Twitter lists ‘unusual’ Man-of-the-Match prizes

Phakaaathi Reporter
Hlompho Kekana of Mamelodi Sundowns and Tebogo Moloi coach of Chippa United during the Absa Premiership Player and Coach awards at PSL Offices (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Hlompho Kekana of Mamelodi Sundowns and Tebogo Moloi coach of Chippa United during the Absa Premiership Player and Coach awards at PSL Offices (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Pictures of strange Man-of-the-Match prizes from African leagues have surfaced on Twitter.

A picture of Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana receiving a 5GB as a Man-of-the-Match prize in a Telkom Knockout game some years back started the conversation.

More pictures of odd prizes surfaced from all across Africa.

