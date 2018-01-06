 
menu
PSL News 6.1.2018 09:07 am

Sundowns look to redeem themselves against City

Phakaaathi
Pitso Mosimane, coach of Mamelodi Sundowns (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Pitso Mosimane, coach of Mamelodi Sundowns (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

League leaders Mamelodi Sundowns will be looking to return to winning ways when they take on Polokwane City at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Ahead of the Christmas break, Sundowns had looked like they were about to pull well clear of the chasing pack after four consecutive wins.

But they lost their final match of the year, 0-1 against Cape Town City, which means that their lead at the top of the table, over Benni McCarthy’s second-placed City side, is only four points.

Follow the game live HERE!

The Brazilians have added some additional firepower to their side with the signing of Aubrey Ngoma from Cape Town City, a long-time target of head coach Pitso Mosimane.

The 2016 African champions will, however, be wary of a former player of theirs, Polokwane City striker Rodney Ramagalela, who scored twice in a 2-1 win for Rise and Shine in the first round encounter in August.

And Sundowns keeper Denis Onyango is certainly aware of the threat Ramagalela brings.

“He is full of energy and he likes playing against Sundowns. Even when he was at Arrows he loved playing against Sundowns,” he told KickOff.

“We must cut the supply because if he does not have the ball he is not so dangerous. Sometimes it’s difficult to terminate all the supply, but we need to defend well.”

Apart from Ramagalela, the home side could also be set to unleash newly signed marksman Dominic Chungwa, top scorer in the Zimbabwean league last season.

Neither team has any suspensions, although influential Rise and Shine midfielder Wiseman Maluleke is one booking away from an automatic ban.

The match is set for a 3.30pm kick off.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


readers' choice

Chiefs youngster joins senior team
Phakaaathi

Chiefs youngster joins senior team

Mourinho hits back at Conte, raises match-fixing
Phakaaathi

Mourinho hits back at Conte, raises match-fixing

Sundowns and Pirates talk to United about Brockie
Phakaaathi

Sundowns and Pirates talk to United about Brockie

Mahlasela talks about his ‘dream’ Chiefs move
Phakaaathi

Mahlasela talks about his ‘dream’ Chiefs move

Komphela involved in signing new Chiefs players
Phakaaathi

Komphela involved in signing new Chiefs players

fixtures

P City vs Sundowns
SuperSport Utd vs Chiefs
Pirates vs Baroka
P Stars vs CT City
Click to see full fixtures

results

Wits 0-1 FS Stars
Ajax CT 1-2 Maritzburg Utd
Sundowns 0-1 CT City
Baroka 3-1 SuperSport Utd
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 14 28
2 Free State Stars 16 25
3 Cape Town City 15 24
4 Kaizer Chiefs 15 22
5 Baroka FC 15 22
6 Maritzburg United 15 21
7 Orlando Pirates 15 20
8 Chippa United 15 19
9 Bloem Celtic 13 19
10 Golden Arrows 15 18
11 SuperSport United 10 15
12 AmaZulu 13 15
13 Polokwane City 14 15
14 Platinum Stars 15 15
15 Ajax Cape Town 15 13
16 Bidvest Wits 15 11
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.