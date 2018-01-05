Komphela involved in signing new Chiefs players

Chiefs has signed three players so far with Siphelele Ntshangase joining the club on Thursday after midfielder Kabelo Mahlasela and striker Leonardo Castro.

Motaung explained Komphela’s involvement in the transfer deals.

“We have been working tirelessly for the past few weeks to negotiate and finalise these new deals,” Motaung told the club’s website.

“All the signings were done in consultation with coach Steve Komphela and his technical team. Our plan is to have a strong team that will compete fiercely in the second half of the season and beyond.

“We welcome the player [Ntshangase] to Naturena. We are positive that the three acquisitions we’ve made thus far will make our supporters happy.”

