 
menu
PSL News 5.1.2018 10:57 am

Komphela involved in signing new Chiefs players

Phakaaathi Reporter
Bobby Motaung and Steve Komphela coach of Kaizer Chiefs. (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix)

Bobby Motaung and Steve Komphela coach of Kaizer Chiefs. (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung says head coach Steve Komphela was consulted before signing players in the January transfer window.

Chiefs has signed three players so far with Siphelele Ntshangase joining the club on Thursday after midfielder Kabelo Mahlasela and striker Leonardo Castro.

Motaung explained Komphela’s involvement in the transfer deals.

READ: Twitter blasts Chiefs for signing good players before replacing Komphela

“We have been working tirelessly for the past few weeks to negotiate and finalise these new deals,” Motaung told the club’s website.

“All the signings were done in consultation with coach Steve Komphela and his technical team. Our plan is to have a strong team that will compete fiercely in the second half of the season and beyond.

READ: New Year’s firework ‘accident’ keeps striker on the bench

“We welcome the player [Ntshangase] to Naturena. We are positive that the three acquisitions we’ve made thus far will make our supporters happy.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
City put Khuzwayo pursuit on hold 5.1.2018
Twala flirting with a Maritzburg loan move – agent 4.1.2018
Twitter blasts Chiefs for signing good players before replacing Komphela 4.1.2018

readers' choice

Twala flirting with a Maritzburg loan move – agent
Phakaaathi

Twala flirting with a Maritzburg loan move – agent

Twitter blasts Chiefs for signing good players before replacing Komphela
Phakaaathi

Twitter blasts Chiefs for signing good players before replacing Komphela

Ntshangase completes Kaizer Chiefs move
Phakaaathi

Ntshangase completes Kaizer Chiefs move

Khuzwayo wants rotation policy at Chiefs
Phakaaathi

Khuzwayo wants rotation policy at Chiefs

Salah goes from Chelsea flop to African king
Phakaaathi

Salah goes from Chelsea flop to African king

fixtures

Celtic vs SuperSport
Ajax CT vs Maritzburg Utd
Wits vs FS Stars
P City vs Sundowns
Click to see full fixtures

results

Sundowns 0-1 CT City
Baroka 3-1 SuperSport Utd
Arrows 0-0 Maritzburg Utd
Sundowns 4-1 Celtic
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 14 28
2 Cape Town City 15 24
3 Kaizer Chiefs 15 22
4 Baroka FC 15 22
5 Free State Stars 15 22
6 Orlando Pirates 15 20
7 Chippa United 15 19
8 Bloem Celtic 13 19
9 Maritzburg United 14 18
10 Golden Arrows 15 18
11 SuperSport United 10 15
12 AmaZulu 13 15
13 Polokwane City 14 15
14 Platinum Stars 15 15
15 Ajax Cape Town 14 13
16 Bidvest Wits 14 11
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.