PSL News 4.1.2018 11:49 am

Ntshangase’s move to Kaizer Chiefs imminent

Phakaaathi Reporter
Siphelele Ntshangase of Baroka FC (Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix)

Siphelele Ntshangase’s agent, Jazzman Mahlakgane, has confirmed that the midfielder will undergo a medical with Kaizer Chiefs before his proposed move to Naturena.

Earlier, there were reports that the move was called off after Chiefs failed to meet Baroka’s asking price for the player, believed to be R5 million.

As reported by Phakaaathi, Bloemfontein Celtic have expressed interest in the 24-year-old.

However, Mahlakgane says Ntshangase will soon be a Chiefs player.

“He is on a plane as we speak on his way to Johannesburg to undergo a medical with Chiefs‚” Mahlakgane told TimesLIVE on Thursday morning.

“I spoke to Baroka last night‚ and said to them‚ ‘Listen‚ you are confusing the whole country, and we need to resolve this thing’.

“By the end of the conversation it was agreed the [Chiefs] deal was on. And that’s it from me – once I hang up the phone, the deal is on.

“This is something that happened last night. Because last night Chiefs offered the balance of the money that Baroka wanted.

“My last discussion with their CEO‚ Morgan Mammila‚ was that all was good [with the deal].

“If there are details to be ironed out‚ that is between the clubs. From our perspective‚ the deal is on.

“The player wants the move to Chiefs.”

Baroka CEO Morgan Mammila also confirmed that the deal could go through soon.

“We are just waiting for Chiefs. The deal could go through in the next half hour to an hour.

“Chiefs have matched what we were looking for but now it’s just a case of some details to be agreed on‚ such as the sell-on [clause],” explained Mammila.

