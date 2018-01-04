Khuzwayo wants rotation policy at Chiefs

Khuzwayo has been the club’s second choice goalkeeper since joining Amakhosi from AmaZulu.

The Umlazi-born goal minder’s contract with Chiefs expires in June, and the Glamour Boys would like to keep him, however his agent Tim Sukazi says the goalie would like to be selected for some games.

“Brilliant still want to play for Chiefs. The club also loves him. Itumuleng Khune has had a great season so far but we want Brilliant to be considered in some of the matches. We’ve seen it happening at Barcelona and Manchester United, where they rotate keepers in different competition. We also want to strike the deal like that,” Sukazi told Independent Media.

“It is a difficult situation if you are a coach because these are the two best keepers. They all want to play. At the moment we are talking to Chiefs only, but Cape Town City are also keen,” Sukazi said.

