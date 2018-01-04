 
menu
PSL News 4.1.2018 11:40 am

Khuzwayo wants rotation policy at Chiefs

Phakaaathi Reporter
Itumeleng Khune and Brilliant Khuzwayo of Kaizer Chiefs. ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Itumeleng Khune and Brilliant Khuzwayo of Kaizer Chiefs. ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Brilliant Khuzwayo will sign a new contract with Kaizer Chiefs only if he is guaranteed to get game time.

Khuzwayo has been the club’s second choice goalkeeper since joining Amakhosi from AmaZulu.

The Umlazi-born goal minder’s contract with Chiefs expires in June, and the Glamour Boys would like to keep him, however his agent Tim Sukazi says the goalie would like to be selected for some games.

“Brilliant still want to play for Chiefs. The club also loves him. Itumuleng Khune has had a great season so far but we want Brilliant to be considered in some of the matches. We’ve seen it happening at Barcelona and Manchester United, where they rotate keepers in different competition. We also want to strike the deal like that,” Sukazi told Independent Media.

“It is a difficult situation if you are a coach because these are the two best keepers. They all want to play. At the moment we are talking to Chiefs only, but Cape Town City are also keen,” Sukazi said.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
City snap up Kenyan striker 2.1.2018
Castro set to snub Chiefs? 2.1.2018
Sundowns sign Ngoma 29.12.2017

readers' choice

Mahlasela joins Kaizer Chiefs
Phakaaathi

Mahlasela joins Kaizer Chiefs

Castro is a Kaizer Chiefs player – agent
Phakaaathi

Castro is a Kaizer Chiefs player – agent

Gordinho joins Celtic on loan
Phakaaathi

Gordinho joins Celtic on loan

Ntshangase joins Kaizer Chiefs
Phakaaathi

Ntshangase joins Kaizer Chiefs

Castro set to snub Chiefs?
Phakaaathi

Castro set to snub Chiefs?

fixtures

Celtic vs SuperSport
Ajax CT vs Maritzburg Utd
Wits vs FS Stars
P City vs Sundowns
Click to see full fixtures

results

Sundowns 0-1 CT City
Baroka 3-1 SuperSport Utd
Arrows 0-0 Maritzburg Utd
Sundowns 4-1 Celtic
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 14 28
2 Cape Town City 15 24
3 Kaizer Chiefs 15 22
4 Baroka FC 15 22
5 Free State Stars 15 22
6 Orlando Pirates 15 20
7 Chippa United 15 19
8 Bloem Celtic 13 19
9 Maritzburg United 14 18
10 Golden Arrows 15 18
11 SuperSport United 10 15
12 AmaZulu 13 15
13 Polokwane City 14 15
14 Platinum Stars 15 15
15 Ajax Cape Town 14 13
16 Bidvest Wits 14 11
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.