Gordinho joins Celtic on loan

It is believed that Gordinho is part of a swap deal that saw Kabelo Mahlasela joining Chiefs on a two-year deal.

Chiefs, however, have not confirmed this, only announcing that the 23-year-old Gordinho will spend one year on loan with Siwelele

“Gordinho loaned to Celtic. Kaizer Chiefs would like to confirm that defender Lorenzo Gordinho has been loaned to Bloemfontein Celtic on a one-year deal. We wish him all the best during this tenure,” Chiefs tweeted on their official Twitter account.

Gordinho loaned to Celtic Kaizer Chiefs would like to confirm that defender Lorenzo Gordinho has been loaned to Bloemfontein Celtic on a one-year deal. We wish him all the best during this tenure.#KCOneTeam pic.twitter.com/NH0IKZ31bY — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) January 3, 2018

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.