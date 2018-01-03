 
PSL News 3.1.2018 09:05 pm

Gordinho joins Celtic on loan

Phakaaathi Reporter
Lorenzo Gordinho of Kaizer Chiefs (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix)

Lorenzo Gordinho of Kaizer Chiefs (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs defender Lorenzo Gordinho has joined Bloemfontein Celtic on a one-year loan deal.

It is believed that Gordinho is part of a swap deal that saw Kabelo Mahlasela joining Chiefs on a two-year deal.

Chiefs, however, have not confirmed this, only announcing that the 23-year-old Gordinho will spend one year on loan with Siwelele

“Gordinho loaned to Celtic. Kaizer Chiefs would like to confirm that defender Lorenzo Gordinho has been loaned to Bloemfontein Celtic on a one-year deal. We wish him all the best during this tenure,” Chiefs tweeted on their official Twitter account.

