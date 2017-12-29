 
menu
PSL News 29.12.2017 08:57 am

City snap up Sundowns defender

Phakaaathi Reporter
Kwanda Mngonyama. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

Kwanda Mngonyama. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

Cape Town City on Friday announced the signing of central defender Kwanda Mngonyama from Mamelodi Sundowns for an undisclosed fee.

Mngonyama was promoted from Sundowns’ development side to the senior team in 2012, but never played for the Brazilians, instead going on loan spells to both Bidvest Wits and Maritzburg United.

Now the 24 year-old has finally sealed a permanent move away from Choorklop, adding depth to City coach Benni McCarthy’s defensive resources.

“When I heard there was a chance for City to land Kwanda I was instantly excited. Mngonyama is a soldier and probably one of the most promising defensive talents to come out of SA in a long time…,” McCarthy was quoted as saying by City’s official Twitter feed.

“”Seeing where the club is going, building for the future, this was a key acquisition for us. I can’t wait to start working with the young man and get him to where he should be.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Modise wants to take City to the top 29.12.2017
Golden Arrows sign Venter 27.12.2017
Wits confirm Majoro signing 27.12.2017

readers' choice

‘Room for more’ as Ronaldo wins another Globe award
Phakaaathi

‘Room for more’ as Ronaldo wins another Globe award

Pienaar on his way out of Wits?
Phakaaathi

Pienaar on his way out of Wits?

Orlando Pirates mourn Malinga death
Phakaaathi

Orlando Pirates mourn Malinga death

Van Dijk arrival boosts Liverpool
Phakaaathi

Van Dijk arrival boosts Liverpool

I never thought my career would end overnight – Haskins
Phakaaathi

I never thought my career would end overnight – Haskins

fixtures

Celtic vs SuperSport
Ajax CT vs Maritzburg Utd
Wits vs FS Stars
P City vs Sundowns
Click to see full fixtures

results

Sundowns 0-1 CT City
Baroka 3-1 SuperSport Utd
Arrows 0-0 Maritzburg Utd
Sundowns 4-1 Celtic
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 14 28
2 Cape Town City 15 24
3 Kaizer Chiefs 15 22
4 Baroka FC 15 22
5 Free State Stars 15 22
6 Orlando Pirates 15 20
7 Chippa United 15 19
8 Bloem Celtic 13 19
9 Maritzburg United 14 18
10 Golden Arrows 15 18
11 SuperSport United 10 15
12 AmaZulu 13 15
13 Polokwane City 14 15
14 Platinum Stars 15 15
15 Ajax Cape Town 14 13
16 Bidvest Wits 14 11
Click to see full log table

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.