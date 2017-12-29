City snap up Sundowns defender

Mngonyama was promoted from Sundowns’ development side to the senior team in 2012, but never played for the Brazilians, instead going on loan spells to both Bidvest Wits and Maritzburg United.

Now the 24 year-old has finally sealed a permanent move away from Choorklop, adding depth to City coach Benni McCarthy’s defensive resources.

“When I heard there was a chance for City to land Kwanda I was instantly excited. Mngonyama is a soldier and probably one of the most promising defensive talents to come out of SA in a long time…,” McCarthy was quoted as saying by City’s official Twitter feed.

“”Seeing where the club is going, building for the future, this was a key acquisition for us. I can’t wait to start working with the young man and get him to where he should be.”

SIGNING ALERT!

City is delighted to announce the acquisition of Kwanda Mngonyama from Mamelodi Sundowns for an undisclosed fee. #iamCityFC #FutureIsNow pic.twitter.com/sfYUERU1c3 — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) December 29, 2017

