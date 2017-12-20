Coach reports a Black Leopards official to the police

Minnaert received a letter of termination from the club and was ordered to return all the properties of the club by 5pm on Tuesday.

The Belgian coach failed to return the club car by that time and a Leopards official went to his house to collect it.

READ: Gun pointing incident haunts Arrows

Minnaert was left bruised after he had to jump out of the way when the said official drove out of his home with the car.

“I was having dinner and a heard the car starting so I went outside and I saw the team manager making a U-turn with the car. I told him he can’t take the car because it is my responsibility, if something happens to the car it is on me and I would have to pay. He tried to hit me at full speed but I jumped on top of the car and fell down against the wall, I had back pains when I got up,” Minnaert told Limpopo Sport Zone.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.