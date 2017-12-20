Gun pointing incident haunts Arrows

It is alleged that Miheso was forced at gun point to terminate his contract with Arrows last season.

Miheso reported the incident to the South African Football Players Union (Safpu) which took it Fifa.

“Arrows wrote to Fifa asking for the matter to he handled by the Premier Soccer League. But Fifa refused to do so because Miheso is not a native of South Africa,” Tebogo Monyai, the Deputy President of Safpu told Isolezwe.

Miheso has since left South Africa and joined Buildcon FC in Zambia.

