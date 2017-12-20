 Unable to execute code: echo '<div id="skin" style="z-index:1000;"> <a href="#" style="background-color:#fff; color:#000; padding:3px; border-radius:5px;" onclick="event.preventDefault(); document.getElementById('skin').style.display='none'">[close]</a> <script type="text/javascript"> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("skin"); }); </script> </div>';
 
PSL News 20.12.2017 11:16 am

Gun pointing incident haunts Arrows

Phakaaathi Reporter
Stock image.

Golden Arrows have failed to convince Fifa to let the Premier Soccer League resolve the matter between them and Clifton Miheso.

It is alleged that Miheso was forced at gun point to terminate his contract with Arrows last season.

Miheso reported the incident to the South African Football Players Union (Safpu) which took it Fifa.

“Arrows wrote to Fifa asking for the matter to he handled by the Premier Soccer League. But Fifa refused to do so because Miheso is not a native of South Africa,” Tebogo Monyai, the Deputy President of Safpu told Isolezwe.

Miheso has since left South Africa and joined Buildcon FC in Zambia.

poll

