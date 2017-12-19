 
PSL News 19.12.2017 04:04 pm

Sundowns preparing big money offer for Ngoma

Phakaaathi Reporter
Aubrey Ngoma of Cape Town City. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has not given up on signing Cape Town City forward Aubrey Ngoma.

Sundowns tried to bring the forward to Chloorkop during the last transfer period, but City said he was not for sale.

“Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is a big fan of Ngoma. He still wants him in his squad. Sundowns will put in another bid for him in this transfer window. They want to pay City the money and give them another player on top of that. They want to give City Kwanda Mngonyama for free, so that they can get Ngoma,” a source told IOL.

City boss John Comitis says the club will not sell Ngoma.

“Nobody is leaving us. We are not selling any of our players, even if there’s a good offer. All we want to do is to beef up our squad. I’m working very hard to secure three new signings,” commented Comitis.

