Sundowns preparing big money offer for Ngoma

Sundowns tried to bring the forward to Chloorkop during the last transfer period, but City said he was not for sale.

“Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is a big fan of Ngoma. He still wants him in his squad. Sundowns will put in another bid for him in this transfer window. They want to pay City the money and give them another player on top of that. They want to give City Kwanda Mngonyama for free, so that they can get Ngoma,” a source told IOL.

READ: Gyimah set to join Wits in January

City boss John Comitis says the club will not sell Ngoma.

READ: Komphela compares Zuma to Siyabonga Nomvethe

“Nobody is leaving us. We are not selling any of our players, even if there’s a good offer. All we want to do is to beef up our squad. I’m working very hard to secure three new signings,” commented Comitis.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.