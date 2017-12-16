 
PSL News 16.12.2017 10:47 pm

Stars down Wits in relegation zone scramble

ANA
Robert Ngambi celebrates a goal with Sibusiso Msomi of Platinum Stars during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 football match between Bidvest Wits and Platinum Stars at Bidvest Stadium, Johannesburg on 16 December 2017 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Platinum Stars finished the year on a high note by beating struggling Bidvest Wits 1-0, in an Absa Premiership match played at the Bidvest Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday evening.

In a match of precious few goal-scoring opportunities, Stars’ Malawian international midfielder Robert Ng’ambi headed home from a corner kick, beating Wits goalkeeper Darren Keet at the near post in the 18th minute.

At the start of the second half, Wits coach Gavin Hunt brought on attacking options in ex-Al Ahly player Amr Gamal and Gerald Phiri, but despite a few header attempts by the Egyptian, Stars seldom looked like surrendering their lead.

The Stars midfield combination of their experienced skipper Vuyo Mere plus Ng’ambi, were more than a handful for their Wits counterparts, with the hosts relying more on flank attacks.

The Stars defence in front of goalkeeper Dino Visser, held firm despite being put under severe pressure at certain stages of the match, as the Clever Boys were unable to score, despite having close to 60 percent of the ball possession. Of importance was the fact that the Stars rearguard held firm against physically large strikers who got precious few shots on target.

The Wits defence did well to block out Stars’ dangerous goal-getter Bongi Ntuli, who received precious few opportunities up front.

Stars, will be breathing a sigh of relief in having beaten the team closest to them at the bottom of the league table, and having picked up their third win of the league campaign, now have 15 points from as many matches. Their next league encounter will be a home encounter against Cape Town City on January 6.

The league champion, meanwhile, remain rock bottom on the log with just two wins this season, and 11 points from 14 games. They will resume the challenge in the new year, when they host Free State Stars on January 5.

fixtures

Baroka vs SuperSport Utd
Arrows vs Maritzburg Utd
Sundowns vs CT City
Celtic vs SuperSport
Click to see full fixtures

results

Sundowns 4-1 Celtic
Chippa Utd 0-1 P City
CT City 1-0 AmaZulu
Sundowns 1-0 Maritzburg Utd
Click to see full results

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Mamelodi Sundowns 13 28
2 Cape Town City 14 21
3 Orlando Pirates 14 20
4 Kaizer Chiefs 14 19
5 Chippa United 15 19
6 Bloem Celtic 13 19
7 Free State Stars 14 19
8 Baroka FC 14 19
9 Maritzburg United 13 17
10 Golden Arrows 14 17
11 SuperSport United 9 15
12 AmaZulu 13 15
13 Polokwane City 14 12
14 Ajax Cape Town 13 13
15 Platinum Stars 14 12
16 Bidvest Wits 13 11
Click to see full log table

poll

