Stars down Wits in relegation zone scramble

In a match of precious few goal-scoring opportunities, Stars’ Malawian international midfielder Robert Ng’ambi headed home from a corner kick, beating Wits goalkeeper Darren Keet at the near post in the 18th minute.

At the start of the second half, Wits coach Gavin Hunt brought on attacking options in ex-Al Ahly player Amr Gamal and Gerald Phiri, but despite a few header attempts by the Egyptian, Stars seldom looked like surrendering their lead.

The Stars midfield combination of their experienced skipper Vuyo Mere plus Ng’ambi, were more than a handful for their Wits counterparts, with the hosts relying more on flank attacks.

The Stars defence in front of goalkeeper Dino Visser, held firm despite being put under severe pressure at certain stages of the match, as the Clever Boys were unable to score, despite having close to 60 percent of the ball possession. Of importance was the fact that the Stars rearguard held firm against physically large strikers who got precious few shots on target.

The Wits defence did well to block out Stars’ dangerous goal-getter Bongi Ntuli, who received precious few opportunities up front.

Stars, will be breathing a sigh of relief in having beaten the team closest to them at the bottom of the league table, and having picked up their third win of the league campaign, now have 15 points from as many matches. Their next league encounter will be a home encounter against Cape Town City on January 6.

The league champion, meanwhile, remain rock bottom on the log with just two wins this season, and 11 points from 14 games. They will resume the challenge in the new year, when they host Free State Stars on January 5.

