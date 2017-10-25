Swazi soccer boss aims to buy PSL status

Swallows have dominated the league in Swaziland for years and now Gamedze says they want a new challenge and that challenge is to play in the PSL.

Gamedze revealed this during a television interview with ‘Soccer Africa’..

“You see, we want a new challenge, we just want a new atmosphere,” said Gamedze.

“We are not interested anymore in dominating local football. No, my interest is not there. As a result it will affect my team because I am not interested that much anymore. We keep on lifting trophies, no. I wish with my partners to own a stake. We are thinking maybe next year we will be trying to buy a PSL slot with my partners.”

