 
menu
PSL News 25.10.2017 02:57 pm

Swazi soccer boss aims to buy PSL status

Phakaaathi Reporter
Swazi soccer boss aims to buy PSL status

Mbabane Swallows boss Victor Gamedze says he is looking to buy an Absa Premiership side next year.

Swallows have dominated the league in Swaziland for years and now Gamedze says they want a new challenge and that challenge is to play in the PSL.

Gamedze revealed this during a television interview with ‘Soccer Africa’..

READ: WATCH: Brockie and Phala dance for fans at airport

“You see, we want a new challenge, we just want a new atmosphere,” said Gamedze.

“We are not interested anymore in dominating local football. No, my interest is not there. As a result it will affect my team because I am not interested that much anymore. We keep on lifting trophies, no. I wish with my partners to own a stake. We are thinking maybe next year we will be trying to buy a PSL slot with my partners.”

READ: Kekana blames SA for Masuluke’s Puskas loss

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Cristiano Ronaldo leaves a whopping R314k tip 22.7.2018
Tshabalala backs Solinas to succeed at Chiefs 20.7.2018
Sundowns unveil new kit 19.7.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.