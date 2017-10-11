We haven’t forgotten about the Telkom KO loss – Furman

Matsatsantsa and City meet in another final, this time around, the MTN8 final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

“Last year’s Telkom Knockout is fresh in the memory, I am sure the coach (Eric Tinkler) will know. But we haven’t forgotten about that one and it hurt us we will be looking to put that one right on Saturday evening. We know Cape Town City is a good side, attacking, exciting play going forward. But, we certainly believe we can hurt them in certain areas that what we have been working on this week,” said Furman.

With the team also in the running for continental silverware after reaching the semi-finals of the Caf Confederations Cup, Furman insists that this is a great opportunity to add more trophies to the club.

“For us, as players, it is what we are here to do, we want to win things, we want to lift trophies. What an opportunity to lift two trophies within a space of three months.”

