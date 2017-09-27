Tinkler’s achievements don’t surprise Khoza

Tinkler wasn’t able to win a trophy at Bucs but managed to steer the club to the final of the Caf Confederation Cup.

Since leaving the Buccaneers, the former Bafana Bafana player has gone on to win the Telkom Knockout trophy with Cape Town City.

Tinkler has since left City to join SuperSport United and has managed to steer Matsatsantsa to reach the the MTN8 final and the Caf Confederation Cup semis.

Khoza, however, revealed that he believed in Tinkler when nobody else did and he is not surprised by his achievements.

“When they never saw anything in Tinkler‚ I saw something in Tinkler. I’m happy it’s been proven right that my choice was correct. When he went to Cape Town City he won a trophy. Now he is in a final (MTN8) and a semifinal (Caf Conferation Cup),” said the Pirates chairman.

“So, there’s nothing new about Tinkler because we have prepared him for that. He has been in the final of the Confederation Cup and has been in three finals in the country.”

Tinkler joined Pirates as assistant to then-coach Roger de Sa and the pair reached the final of the Caf Champions League, only to lose to 3-1 on aggregate to Al Ahly .

“Unfortunately he and Roger were not lucky not to win the Champions League,” concluded Khoza.

