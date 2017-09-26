Wits loss a minor setback – Qalinge

The Buccaneers tasted defeat for the first time this season when they lost 1-0 to Bidvest Wits last Saturday.

Prior to the Wits loss, Pirates went on a five-game unbeaten streak, recording three victories and two draws in the process.

“It is part of football to lose some games, but we always want to win,” said the winger on Tuesday.

“We lost to a good team, but we pulled out a great fight, we were just unfortunate to lose the match. Going forward, we have to make it a point that we win our games.”

Qalinge, who has already scored two goals this season, is looking forward to a fruitful season and wants to help the team to win some silverware.

“I want to do well individually, but what matters most is the team, we have to make our supporters happy this season.”

Pirates next league game is against Polokwane City at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

