local soccer 13.9.2017 12:12 pm

Khumalo focusing on Namibia clash  

Phakaaathi Reporter
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis with her assistant coach Maud Khumalo during the South African National Womens soccer team training session at Nike Football Training Centre in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images) Date Created:

SA Under-20 women’s team, Maud Khumalo has put her side’s victory over Swaziland behind her as she prepares the team for the Fifa World Cup qualifier against Namibia.

Basetsana beat Swaziland 5-0 in a match leading up to the Namibia match.

“We had a very good result against Swaziland and I think it was a major confidence booster. Our main focus was to look at how we play, analyzing our strengths, weaknesses and how players complement each another. We had a good opportunity to work on our tactics,” Khumalo told SAFA’s website.

“But this does not mean that we have arrived. We need to remain focused and disciplined at all times. Everyone wants to play in a World Cup and we therefore need to work extra hard to ensure that we are a cut above the rest.”

Khumalo’s side hosts Namibia at the Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto on Sunday.

