Hunt says ‘big striker’ is coming as Wits confirm Claasen signing

Wits have been looking for replacements for Mogakolodi Ngele and Cuthbert Malajila, who returned to Mamelodi Sundowns at the end of this season.

Claasen looks like an ideal replacement for Ngele, who is a free agent after leaving Bundesliga 2 side 1860 Munich.

The 27 year-old joined 1860 in 2014, but made only eight league starts for the German outfit this season.

“I feel with Ngele going, we need the pass, like every team needs that final ball, and I think he can give us that,” said Hunt.

As for a new man up front, Hunt said: “We have a big striker coming in … not big in size, but hopefully something decent.”

Hunt also confirmed that Jabulani Shongwe is likely to leave the club, but added that young attacking star Phakamani Mahlambi will probably stay.

Mahlambi was heavily linked with a move to Europe before he tore his knee ligaments during the 2014/15 season. The young winger returned towards the end of last year, but Hunt still feels he needs to play more, before another move can materialise.

“He (Mahlambi) needs to play, he hasn’t had enough game time or mileage in his legs to make anything like that (a move overseas). We are not looking to sell him,” said Hunt.

