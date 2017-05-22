Rakhale looking to win the Nedbank Cup

Pirates beat Golden Arrows to book a place in the final of the Nedbank Cup to keep their hopes of winning a trophy in the 2016/2017 season after they were knocked out of all the cup competitions and finishing outside the top eight.

“Since the team is turning 80 this season, we want to have some silverware in the cabinet,” said Rakhale after the match played at the Princess Magogo Stadium.

“We are not worrying about it much, but as human beings, it is similar to when it’s someone’s birthday, you need to buy that person a present.

“So even us we feel that we owe the club something, especially that we haven’t had a great season [in the Absa Premiership].”

