Komphela building a Chiefs castle

“If you are given a task to build a castle out of plastic chairs, and you pile them up, they will not drop because you build them higher, they will drop because you become anxious. If you focus on the height of the chairs you will start shaking,” said the Kaizer Chiefs coach, in apparent reference to Amakhosi’s need to keep calm and focus on the present, not on the tantalising possibility of a league and cup double.

With that in mind, the most pressing issue facing Chiefs is a Nedbank Cup quarterfinal tomorrow at home to SuperSport United.

Amakhosi have to be favourites, given their fine form of late, unbeaten in all competitions since December 3, including a run of eight wins and four draws in 12 league games that has taken them to within a point of the top of the Absa Premiership.

Part of Chiefs’ success has to go down to a revival of their attacking prowess, with veteran Bernard Parker rediscovering some of his best form, and with Chiefs also helped by the arrival of Gustavo Paez in the January transfer window. The pair have already developed a fine understanding.

“As one of the most senior players in camp, I always speak to the front guys about connecting with each other … and we also have drills we do after training,” said Parker.

“With Paez coming in he has got to understand us quickly … he is very mobile … with his mobility and my experience I get to spot him all the time. It reminds me of the past when we had Knowledge Musona, Kingston Nkhatha and Lehlohonolo Majoro … I also used to slot a lot of assists for them… I think the combination is growing strong and stronger.”

SuperSport come into this game with their title challenge fading on the back of three straight defeats.

