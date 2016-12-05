 
PSL News 5.12.2016 02:36 pm

Former Barcelona striker offers to play for Chapecoense

Phakaaathi Reporter
Former Barcelona striker offers to play for Chapecoense

Former Chelsea and Barcelona striker Eidur Gudjohnsen has offered to play for Brazilian club Chapecoense who lost their squad in a tragic airplane crash last week.

A number of football players, including Brazilian legend Ronaldinho and former Villarreal playmaker Juan Roman Riquelme, have offered their support to the club since the plane crash in Colombia.
“Out of respect I would play for Chapecoense if they have a place for me! If not just to play with Ronaldinho again,” read a tweet from the Icelandic icon.

https://twitter.com/livefootball/status/805408605231087620?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

