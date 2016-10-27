Johnson refuses to criticise players  

Johnson went against signing experienced players in the recent transfer window, as Dikwena are rebuilding the team, adding youngsters to the first team that were part of the club’s development structures in the previous season.

Striker Henrico Botes returned to the club from Bidvest Wits and is the only seasoned players that Johnson signed.

“We did not embarrass ourselves against Baroka. We played against an energetic team coming fresh from the National First Division,” Johnson tells Daily Sun.

“The results are not coming, but I can’t stand here and criticise my players, because I knew this was going to happen when I promoted these players. They will make mistakes because they are still young.

“We have to box carefully. We have to work on set-pieces, which is an area that we need to improve on.”

