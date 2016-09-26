NFD wrap: Cosmos register first win

It was Bucks’ first loss of the season, allowing AmaZulu to hang on to pole position at the top off the standings.

The Eastern Cape side had chances to score, but the likes of Khotso Mokhele and Andile Njokweni were unable to capitalise.

A 69th minute goal from Mxoliso Macuphu was enough to settle the game as Cosmos got their first maximum point haul of the campaign following two draws and one defeat.

Saturday wrap:

FC Cape Town 2-1 Royal Kings FC

Kings took a half time lead through a goal from Mmisene Ndlovu. But the African Beasts hit back with second half goals by Julius Linkontshane, who scored from the spot, and Vuyisile Ntombayithethe.

Mbombela United 1-1 Thanda Royal Zulu

Mbombela took a 1-0 half time lead through Clifford Mulenga’s goal three minutes before the break. Thanda left it late for a point, Mhlengi Cele scoring seven minutes from time in Mpumalanga.

Witbank Spurs 2-0 Magesi FC

Goals from Mhlabine Mahlatse and Joshua Sauls took Spurs through to a 2-0 win at the Puma Rugby Stadium.

Black Leopards 4-0 Milano United

A goal either side of half time by Sphelele Mkhulise put Lidoda Duvha in command. Further goals from Ivan Mahangwahaya and Phathutshedzo Nange made it a memorable afternoon.

AmaZulu 3-0 University of Pretoria

Usuthu’s veteran marksmen were on fire again as AmaZulu’s good start to the season continued. The Durban side were ahead in the 30th minute when Mabhuti Khenyeza scored from range. Siyabonga Nomvethe tapped in from a corner on the hour mark and the made it 3-0 with an 83rd minute penalty.

Friday wrap:

Cape Town All Stars drew 3-3 with Santos at Parow Park while Stellenbosch FC beat Royal Eagles 2-1 in Friday’s National First Division action.

Cape Town All Stars 3-3 Santos

Stars took a 1-0 lead into the break thanks to a Lesvin Stoffels header. The game was on level terms shortly after half time when Ashley Hartog capitalised on an error in the Igugu Lekapa defence. A scorcher from Waseem Isaacs put the Gugulethu side back in front before Stoffels made it 3-1. But the Peoples’ Team fought right till the death and ensured a point when Emil Sambou netted a brace in the final three minutes of a thrilling game out in Parow Park.

Stellenbosch FC 2-1 Royal Eagles

Stellenbosch notched their second consecutive win of the season thanks to goals by Letsi Koapeng and Zaid Patel. Cebo Masena scored for the KZN team.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.