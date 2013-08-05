Perfect start for Cavin’s United

Johnson has made it clear this season that he wants to win the league title and after watching his side demolish Steve Komphela’s charges at the Lucas Moripe Stadium, the coach was pleased with the performance and warned that his side will be hard to beat if they continue to show the same performance they did.

A brace from Mame Niang and goals each by Bennett Chenene and Sameegh Doutie gave United a perfect start in their pursuit of a league title, while Mongezi Bobe scored the only goal for Stars.

“I said this before, I want to win the league,” Johnson said. “We started on zero points.

“Now we are on three. I’m going to push as hard as we can, we will play as best as we can and for sure, along the line we will lose games.

“It’s a marathon and hopefully we don’t lose many games in order to be a contest in the league.

“But as it stands now, I got three points and we want to win the league.”

Johnson also said that he has improved a lot since he joined United from Platinum Stars after finishing second to Kaizer Chiefs last season and that he will make sure he wins the league title this time.

“There’s been a lot of improvement in my game,” he said.

“If you always start the league campaign with a 4-1 win, there is always room that you can work on and you have a happy group of players the next day in training session. So you can always work a little bit harder and your players will respond better to criticism then.

“But when you find yourself on the back foot like when you lose a game, it is very difficult because they then start blaming each other. So automatically you have a happy camp going into the next training session,” he said.

Meanwhile, Johnson also announced Kwanelo Kopo as his new assistant coach. Kopo was on the bench when they hammered Stars.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.