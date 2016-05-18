SuperSport teenager thrilled with debut win

“It was exciting appearing for the first team. This will certainly form part of the highlight of my career at United. I enjoyed my stay here and have learnt a lot since I joined the Academy and playing for the Schools League.

Dlala, who was part of the South African national Under-17 team that represented the country at the 2015 FIFA World Cup in Chille, says they always encourage each other to work hard at the SuperSport Academy.

“It all comes with hard work and we encourage each other at the Academy as teammates to take our job seriously. Also, I’m learning from senior players and that makes me put much effort,” said Dlala.

